Understand that gravitational force is determined by the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>F</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>G</mi><mi>m</mi><mi>M</mi></mrow><msup><mi>r</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mfrac></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>G</mi></math> is the gravitational constant, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>m</mi></math> is the mass of the object, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>M</mi></math> is the mass of the Earth, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>r</mi></math> is the distance from the center of the Earth.