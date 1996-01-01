8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Gravitational Force Inside the Earth
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
A uniform, solid, 1600.0 kg sphere has a radius of 5.00 m. Find the gravitational force this sphere exerts on a 2.10 kg point mass placed at the following distances from the center of the sphere: (a) 5.10 m, and (b) 2.55 m.
A
(a) 67.5×10−9 N
(b) 4.57×10−9 N
B
(a) 8.67×10−9 N
(b) 67.5×10−9 N
C
(a) 8.67×10−9 N
(b) 4.57×10−9 N
D
(a) 67.5×10−9 N
(b) 34.4×10−9 N
3
views
Related Videos
Related Practice