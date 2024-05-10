8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Gravitational Force Inside the Earth

A uniform, solid, 1000.0-kg sphere has a radius of 5.00 m. (a) Find the gravitational force this sphere exerts on a 2.00-kg point mass placed at the following distances from the center of the sphere: (i) 5.01 m, (ii) 2.50 m.
