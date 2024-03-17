(III) A 3.0-kg block slides along a frictionless tabletop at 8.0 m/s toward a second block (at rest) of mass 4.5 kg. A coil spring, which obeys Hooke’s law and has spring constant k = 850 N/m , is attached to the second block in such a way that it will be compressed when struck by the moving block, Fig. 9–43.

(c) Is the collision elastic? Ignore the mass of the spring.

<IMAGE>