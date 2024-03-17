11. Momentum & Impulse
Problem 9.7
(II) An atomic nucleus initially moving at 320 m/s emits an alpha particle in the direction of its velocity, and the remaining nucleus slows to 280 m/s. If the alpha particle has a mass of 4.0 u and the original nucleus has a mass of 222 u, what speed does the alpha particle have when it is emitted?
