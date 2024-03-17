11. Momentum & Impulse
Types of Collisions
Problem 9.49a
(II) An atomic nucleus of mass m traveling with speed v collides elastically with a target particle of mass 2m (initially at rest) and is scattered at 90°.
(a) At what angle does the target particle move after the collision?
