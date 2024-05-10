27. Resistors & DC Circuits
A flashlight bulb rated at 2.0 W and 3.0 V is operated by a 9.0-V battery. To light the bulb at its rated voltage and power, a resistor R is connected in series as shown in Fig. 26–81. What value should the resistor have?
<IMAGE>
