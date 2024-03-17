8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Satellite Motion: Intro
Problem 8.99a
A satellite is in an elliptic orbit around the Earth (Fig. 8–51). Its speed at the perigee A is 8650 m/s.
(a) Use conservation of energy to determine its speed at B. .
<IMAGE>
