8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Satellite Motion: Intro
Problem
In its orbit each day, the International Space Station makes 15.65 revolutions around the earth. Assuming a circular orbit, how high is this satellite above the surface of the earth?
Relevant Solution
4m
