Recent findings in astrophysics suggest that the observable universe can be modeled as a sphere of radius R = 13.7 x 10⁹ light-years = 13.0 x 10²⁵ m with an average total mass density of about 1 x 10⁻²⁶ kg/m³. Only about 4% of total mass is due to 'ordinary' matter (such as protons, neutrons, and electrons). Estimate how much ordinary matter (in kg) there is in the observable universe. (For the light-year, see Problem 25.)