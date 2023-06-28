The 828-m-tall Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the world's tallest building. It's essentially a steel building wrapped in exterior paneling and glass. During construction, when the beams were exposed to the elements, the building was 36 cm taller on the hottest afternoon of the year than on the coldest morning. By how much did the temperature vary throughout the year?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Linear Thermal Expansion with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford