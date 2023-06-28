Skip to main content
Physics. Heat and Temperature. Linear Thermal Expansion
Problem 18a
The 828-m-tall Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the world's tallest building. It's essentially a steel building wrapped in exterior paneling and glass. During construction, when the beams were exposed to the elements, the building was 36 cm taller on the hottest afternoon of the year than on the coldest morning. By how much did the temperature vary throughout the year?

