Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

An aluminum rod is exactly 80.00cm long on a day when the temperature was 24.00°C. How long is the rod on a day when it is only 2.000°C? Use 2.3×105°C1 for the coefficient of linear expansion for aluminum.

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.