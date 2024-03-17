17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Pendulums
5:48 minutes
Problem 14.63
(II) A vertical spring of spring constant 115 N/m supports a mass of 58 g. The mass oscillates in a tube of liquid. If the mass is initially given an amplitude of 5.0 cm, the mass is observed to have an amplitude of 2.0 cm after 3.5 s. Estimate the damping constant b. Neglect buoyant forces.
