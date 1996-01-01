Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics27. Resistors & DC CircuitsResistors and Ohm's Law
Problem 25e
A ductile metal wire has resistance R. What will be the resistance of this wire in terms of R if it is stretched to three times its original length, assuming that the density and resistivity of the material do not change when the wire is stretched? (Hint: The amount of metal does not change, so stretching out the wire will affect its cross-sectional area.)

