(II) A hydraulic press for compacting powdered samples has a large cylinder which is 10.0 cm in diameter, and a small cylinder with a diameter of 2.0 cm (Fig. 13–55). A lever is attached to the small cylinder as shown. The sample, which is placed on the large cylinder, has an area of 4.0 cm² . What is the pressure on the sample if 320 N is applied to the lever?

<IMAGE>