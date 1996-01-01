19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
Problem 14p
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 2.0 mL syringe has an inner diameter of 6.0 mm, a needle inner diameter of 0.25 mm, and a plunger pad diameter (where you place your finger) of 1.2 cm. A nurse uses the syringe to inject medicine into a patient whose blood pressure is 140/100 . a. What is the minimum force the nurse needs to apply to the syringe?
