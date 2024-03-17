6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Equilibrium & The Normal Force
Problem 4.13b
(II) A 20.0-kg box rests on a table.
<IMAGE>
(b) A 10.0‑kg box is placed on top of the 20.0-kg box, as shown in Fig. 4–36. Determine the normal force that the table exerts on the 20.0-kg box and the normal force that the 20.0-kg box exerts on the 10.0-kg box.
