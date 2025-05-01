When jumping straight up from a crouched position, an average person can reach a maximum height of about 60 60 60 cm. During the jump, the person's body from the knees up typically rises a distance of around 50 50 50 cm. To keep the calculations simple and yet get a reasonable result, assume that the entire body rises this much during the jump. In terms of this jumper's weight w, what force does the ground exert on him or her during the jump?