25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
Problem
A uniform electric field with strength
12
V
/
m
points from point A to point B, which are on the
x
-axis:
x
A
=
45
m
and
x
B
=
12
m
. What is the potential difference
V
A
−
V
B
?
A
600
V
B
200
V
C
−
200
V
D
−
400
V
E
−
600
V
F
400
V
