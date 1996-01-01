Electric Potential Practice Problems
Two hollow plastic globes of radius 4.50 cm and 8.40 cm are concentric with each other. The globe of radius 4.50cm has a charge of -12.5 nC distributed evenly on its surface. Similarly, the other globe has a charge of +8.25 nC evenly distributed over its surface. If the electric potential is zero at an infinitely large distance, determine the resultant electric potential from the two globes at i) r = 0 cm ii) r = 6.00 cm iii) r = 8.40 cm.
An experimental setup consists of two charged particles K = +1.20 µC and L = -3.60 µC. Their separation is 29.0 cm. Assuming the electric potential is zero at infinity, determine the electric potential at a point that is 20.0 cm from K and 21.0 cm from L.
During an experiment, charged particles M and N are placed 65.0 cm apart. Their charges are M = -8.50 µC and N = +3.50 µC. If the electric potential is zero at infinity, determine the electric potential at a point between the two charges, 30.0 cm from charge M.
Two charged particles with a separation x have the same kind of charge and equal magnitude. Considering an axis joining the two particles, determine all points on the axis where the electric field is zero. Will the electric potential be zero at the points you identified?
Two charged particles carry the same kind of change and the same magnitude. Their separation is x. For an axis passing through both particles, determine all points where the electric potential is zero (Take the electric potential to be zero at infinity). Will the electric field be zero at the points you have identified?
A rectangle measures 0.0400 m by 0.0500 m. Particles of charges +4.00 nC and -4.00 nC are placed on two adjacent corners separated by the shorter length. What is the electric potential at the center of the rectangle due to the two charges? Take potential to be zero at infinity.
Two particles charged to +3.80 μC and +5.50 μC are fixed in place 0.400 m apart. A proton is dropped at rest at the midpoint of the two charges. If the proton moves purely along the line joining the two charged particles, determine its speed when at a distance of 18.0 cm from the +3.80 μC particle.
A test charge carries a charge of -7.20 μC and has a mass of 0.240 g. It is moved from point P to point Q. The potential at P and Q is +125 V and 584 V respectively. If the net force on the test charge is the electric force and the charge has a speed of 2.40 m/s at point P, calculate its speed at point Q.
A very long horizontal wire has a uniform linear charge density of 92.0 µC/m. A radioactive nuclide emits an alpha particle (mass = 6.64 × 10-27 kg, charge = +2e) toward the wire. Its speed is 1.4 × 107 m/s when at a position 28.0 cm from the wire. What is the kinetic energy of the alpha particle?
A charged particle lies at the origin of a xy plane. The electric field magnitude at point p from the origin is 27.4 V/m while the electric potential is 14.1 V. What is the direction of the electric field at point p? Take the electric potential to be zero at infinity.
Students place a charged particle at point a. They find the electric field magnitude to be 84.6 V/m while the potential is 50.0 V at point b. Determine the magnitude of the charge on the particle if the potential is zero at infinity.
The electric potential at point p from a charged particle is 10.2 V. The electric field at that same point has a magnitude of 22.5 V/m. Calculate the length from the charge to point p. Assume potential is zero at infinity.
During an experiment, a group of students placed a negatively charged particle -q at x,y = 0,-2. A second negatively charged -Q particle is placed at x,y = -2,0. Make a sketch showing the locations of the charges.
A proton has a speed 3.5 × 106 m/s. The speed of the proton should be increased to 7.5 × 106 m/s. Determine the potential difference along the proton's path that will achieve this increase.
Two equal and large metallic sheets are charged with opposite charges to the same magnitude. The separation of the sheets is 54 mm. Determine the magnitude of the electric field between the two plates given that the surface charge density on each sheet is 20.2 nC/m2.
Two equal giant sheets of metal are placed parallel to each other with a separation of 54 mm. The sheets are charged by induction, charging them with opposites charges to a charge density of magnitude 20.2 nC/m2. The separation of the sheets is tripled while the charge density is kept the same. Determine the change in the electric field and the potential difference between the plates.
a) A steel ball has a radius of 20.0 cm. The electric potential of the ball's center relative to infinity is 1.2 kV. Determine the value of the unbalanced charge on the ball. b) Determine the potential at the surface of the ball relative to infinity.
Consider two point charges: one carrying a negative charge of -2.0 nC and the other carrying a positive charge of +5.0 nC. Assume the positive charge is located at x = 0 cm, and the negative charge is at x = 2.0 cm on the x-axis. At what point or points on the x-axis does the electric potential become zero?
Consider a positively charged sphere in space with a radius of 0.5 mm. Two points are measured from the centre of the sphere, one at 3.0 mm and another at 6.0 mm. A voltage difference of 400 V exists between these two points. Determine the sphere's charge.
Using the expression for electric potential at a point P located at a perpendicular distance R from a thin wire of length L with a uniform linear charge density λ as shown below, determine the electric field E at point P. VP=4πϵ0λln(−2L+R2+(2L)22L+R2+(2L)2)
The figure below shows an Electric field (V/m) vs position (m) graph. Determine the magnitude of potential difference (ΔV) between the positions x = 0m and x = 3m.
The provided diagram illustrates an arrangement of two uniformly charged spherical balls. Determine the potential difference (VM-VN) between positions M and N. Remember that at any given point, the potential is the combined effect of the potentials generated by all the charges present.
The contour map of electric potential is shown below, with a 2 cm × 2 cm grid overlaid on it for reference. Find the strength and orientation of the electric field in the x-direction at points A and B. Assume the field is constant between the equipotential surfaces.
The graph below represents the electric potential versus distance along the y-axis. The electric potential is uniform along the x and z directions. Find the electric field strength Ey at (i) y = -4 mm, (ii) y = 1 mm, and (iii) y = 4 mm.
Given the equations, complete the solution
(9.0 × 109 Nm2/C2) [((Q1)(4Q2)) /(5.0 × 10-3 m)] = 2.0 × 10-6 J
Q2 = 4Q1
Two point charges are located on the x-axis. The first charge is -q and is located at -d, while the second charge is +q and is located at +d. Derive an expression for the components of the electric field vector E along the x-axis and y-axis due to the two charges where d << x and y.
Calculate the electric field strength at the midpoint between two equipotential surfaces: one at +3.0 V and the other at -3.0 V. These surfaces are separated by a distance of 2.0 cm, and it can be assumed that the potential varies uniformly between them.
At a scientific institute, researchers have recently uncovered an empirical equation that describes the electric potential between two electrodes: V(x) = 100 ln(1 + x/5). Here, x is measured in meters, and it is the distance originating from the first electrode and extending towards the second electrode. The separation between the electrodes is 10 meters. Determine the magnitude of the electric field strength when positioned 3.5 meters away from the first electrode.
What is the magnitude and direction (measured as an angle from the positive x-axis), of the electric field at the coordinates (3.0 m, -1.0 m) in a specific region of space with an electric potential described by V = (175x2 − 280y2) V, where x and y are measured in meters?
Three-point charges are located on the x-axis at x = -a, 0, and a. The charge at the origin is negative and has a magnitude of q, while the other two charges are positive and have a magnitude of 2q each. Find an expression for the electric field at a point P located on the y-axis, such that y << a.
Consider an electric dipole made up of two point charges, each with magnitude q, but of opposite signs. These charges are separated by a distance of 2d along the x-axis. Specifically, the positive charge is situated at x=d, and the negative charge is at x=-d. The figure below presents a graph of the electric potential V as a function of x along this axis. Sketch a corresponding graph of Ex, which represents the x-component of the electric field.
Consider two point charges, one carrying a charge of -20.0 nC and the other carrying a charge of +40.0 nC. These charges are located 14.0 cm apart on the x-axis. At the point on the x-axis, where the electric field is zero calculate the electric potential.
James is experimenting with a spherical Tesla coil in his garage. The coil has a diameter of 24 cm and is charged to 400,000 V. What is the electric field strength just outside the surface of the coil?
In a quantum mechanical model of the hydrogen atom, an electron is found to be in an excited state. At this state, the electron is located at a distance of 0.127 nm from the nucleus. Determine the electric potential experienced by the electron.
An electron is in an excited state in a Bohr model of the hydrogen atom. At this state, the electron is located at a distance of 0.076 nm from the nucleus. Determine the potential energy of the electron at this distance.
Determine the value of the electric potential at the point marked in green in the figure below.
The graph represents the electric potential for the two-point charges situated at positions x = m and x = n, respectively, along the x-axis. Determine the ratio of their magnitudes, |qm/qn|.
An isolated metallic sphere carries an electric charge. Measurements taken from the sphere's surface indicate that the electric potential is 9000 Volts at a distance of 1.4 cm and 3000 Volts at a distance of 4.5 cm. Determine the radius of the sphere.
During a nanotech experiment, a scientist has two tiny mercury spheres, each bearing a 0.20 nC charge and having a surface potential of 100 V. Upon merging these spheres into a single larger one, what would the potential at the surface of the combined sphere be?
A metallic rod of length L and radius R is charged to a potential of 800 V. A second metallic rod of length 2L and radius 2R is charged to a potential of 1600 V. The rods are placed end-to-end, such that their flat circular faces are in contact, and then separated. Calculate the potential of each rod after they have been separated. Note: R << L.
A charged plastic rod of length L has a linear charge density given by λ(x) = λ 0(1-x/L) along its length, where x is measured from one end of the rod. Determine the electric potential at a point P located on the axis at a distance 10L from the center of the rod.
Consider that the initial y-coordinate is 8.0 cm, the final y-coordinate is 45 cm, and the uniform electric field Ey has a strength of 4000 V/m. What would be the potential difference between these two points?
What is the magnitude of the potential difference, in volts, between two positions, zi = -10 cm and zf = 20 cm, when subjected to an electric field described by Ez = e2z V/m?
Determine the electric field and the electric potential at the coordinates (x, y) = (4.0 m, 2.0 m). You are given a region of space where the electric field is characterized by the following equation: Ē = (200x î + 400y ĵ) V/m, where x and y are expressed in meters. It is important to note that the electric potential is set to zero at the origin and the potential difference remains the same regardless of the path taken to connect two points.