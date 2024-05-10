26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
7:17 minutes
Problem 24.88
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The long cylindrical capacitor shown in Fig. 24–37 consists of four concentric cylinders, with respective radii Ra, R₆ , R꜀ and Rₔ. The cylinders b and c are joined by metal strips. Determine the capacitance per unit length of this arrangement. (Assume equal and opposite charges are placed on the innermost and outermost cylinders.)
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
14
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos