(II) Two identical capacitors are connected in parallel and each acquires a charge Q₀ when connected to a source of voltage V₀. The voltage source is disconnected and then a dielectric (K = 3.6) is inserted to fill the space between the plates of one of the capacitors. Determine
(b) the voltage now across each capacitor.
