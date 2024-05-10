26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
A parallel-plate capacitor with plate area 2.0 cm² and air-gap separation 0.50 mm is connected to a 12-V battery, and fully charged. The battery is then disconnected.
(a) What is the charge on the capacitor?
