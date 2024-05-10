35. Special Relativity
Consequences of Relativity
Problem 44.44
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Two identical black holes form a binary system and are orbiting one another. Assume they are a distance apart which is twice the Schwartzchild radius in each. Then, assuming Newton mechanics is still valid, how fast are they moving with respect to the center of mass?
Verified Solution
Video duration:6m
