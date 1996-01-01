Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics. The First Law of Thermodynamics. Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
8:16 minutes
Problem 19e
Textbook Question

On a warm summer day, a large mass of air (atmospheric pressure 1.01 * 10^5 Pa) is heated by the ground to 26.0°C and then begins to rise through the cooler surrounding air. (This can be treated approximately as an adiabatic process; why?) Calculate the temperature of the air mass when it has risen to a level at which atmospheric pressure is only 0.850 * 105 Pa. Assume that air is an ideal gas, with g = 1.40. (This rate of cooling for dry, rising air, corresponding to roughly 1 C° per 100 m of altitude, is called the dry adiabatic lapse rate.)

