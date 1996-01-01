A player bounces a basketball on the floor, compressing it to 80.0% of its original volume. The air (assume it is essentially N2 gas) inside the ball is originally at 20.0°C and 2.00 atm. The ball’s inside diameter is 23.9 cm. (a) What temperature does the air in the ball reach at its maximum compression? Assume the compression is adiabatic and treat the gas as ideal.
