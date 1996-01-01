Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics22. The First Law of ThermodynamicsHeat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
5:23 minutes
Problem 19h
Textbook Question

A monatomic ideal gas that is initially at 1.50 * 10^5 Pa and has a volume of 0.0800 m^3 is compressed adiabatically to a volume of 0.0400 m^3. (c) What is the ratio of the final temperature of the gas to its initial temperature? Is the gas heated or cooled by this compression?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
6:44m

Watch next

Master Heat Equations for Isobaric & Isovolumetric Processes with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.