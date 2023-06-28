Skip to main content
Physics33. Geometric OpticsMirror Equation
Problem 34a
A concave mirror has a radius of curvature of 34.0 cm. (b) If the mirror is immersed in water (refractive index 1.33), what is its focal length?

