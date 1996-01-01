33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
A 4 cm tall object is placed 15 cm in front of a concave mirror with a focal length of 5 cm. Where is the image produced? Is this image real or virtual? Is it upright or inverted? What is the height of the image?
si = 7.5cm; Real; Inverted, 2cm
si = 15cm; Real; Inverted, 4cm
si = 0.13 cm; Real; Inverted, 0.0087cm
si = -7.5cm; Real; Inverted, -2cm
