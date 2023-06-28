Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics33. Geometric OpticsMirror Equation
3:06 minutes
Problem 34b
Textbook Question

The thin glass shell shown in Fig. E34.15 has a spherical shape with a radius of curvature of 12.0 cm, and both of its surfaces can act as mirrors. A seed 3.30 mm high is placed 15.0 cm from the center of the mirror along the optic axis, as shown in the figure.

(a) Calculate the location and height of the

of this seed.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
9:03m

Watch next

Master Mirror Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
04:55
Anderson Video - Law of Reflection
Professor Anderson
74
03:23
Anderson Video - Wall Mirror Question
Professor Anderson
60
05:35
Anderson Video - The Mirror Equation
Professor Anderson
158
09:03
Mirror Equation
Patrick Ford
634
1
4
05:21
Anderson Video - Magnification
Professor Anderson
59
11:00
Mirror equation example problems | Geometric optics | Physics | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
186
11:27
Spherical Mirrors & The Mirror Equation - Geometric Optics
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
211
05:25
The Mirror Equation (Concave Mirrors)
The Science Classroom
237
04:11
Object in Front of Convex Mirror
Patrick Ford
478
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.