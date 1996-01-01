Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

In a two-slit experiment, laser light of wavelength  600nm passes through a pair of slits separated by 42 μm. If the observing screen is 1.4m from the slits, what is the separation, in mm, between the bright fringes?

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.