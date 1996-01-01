Young's Double Slit Experiment Practice Problems
A 580 nm light beam source is used for a double-slit experiment. The slits have a separation of 0.35 mm, while the screen is located 1.6 m from the slits. The central maximum is located at the origin point of the coordinate system. One of the slits is covered with a thin sheet of transparent polythene material. Light will travel slower through this material medium compared to air; therefore, the waves passing through the polythene will be slowed down by 4.5 × 10-16 s relative to the other slit. Express the value of this delay as a percentage of the wave's period.
A double slit experiment uses a light source of wavelength 560 nm, where the slits are separated by a distance of 0.32 mm, and a screen is placed at 0.94 m behind the slits. The central maximum is located at the origin of the coordinate system. An unknown transparent material is used to cover one of the slits. Consequently, the light passing through the unknown material will be slowed down by 4.8 × 10-16 s relative to the other slit because the light will travel slower in the other medium than air. Calculate what the phase difference of the waves leaving the slits due to the presence of the material will be.
In a double-slit experiment, a light source of wavelength 650 nm is used to illuminate the slits. A thin material with a refractive index of 1.6 is used to cover one of the slits. The interference pattern that is produced is therefore displaced to one side, and m = 8 (in the absence of the material) will be displaced to the position of the central maximum. Calculate the material's thickness.
Hydrogen ions, H+ (also called protons), are accelerated through a potential difference of 310 V. The protons pass through a circular hole of radius 25 nm. Calculate the radius of the circular spot made by the ions when they strike a screen located 1.8 m from the circular hole. mp = 1.673 × 10-27 kg, qp = +e = 1.60218 × 10-19 C.
A beam of visible light (wavelength of 620 nm) shines through a double slit, forming an interference pattern on a screen positioned behind the slits. The second bright spot is located 2.5 cm from the central maxima. Calculate the distance between the third bright spot from the central maxima location, when the light wavelength is decreased to 580 nm.
Two slits are separated by a distance of "y" mm. Light of a wavelength (y/250) mm is used to illuminate the two slits. Calculate the angle (in units of degrees) between the two consecutive bright fringes produced by the interference pattern.
When light is directed through two long and narrow rectangular openings separated by 0.18 mm, an interference pattern is created on a screen beyond the openings. The first and third minima are separated by a distance of 2.5 mm when the screen is positioned 36 cm from the openings. Determine the wavelength of light that illuminates the openings.
Two narrow rectangular apertures of width 30 μm are separated by a distance of 0.15 mm and have a light of wavelength 460 nm shining on them. A screen placed at a distance of 2.5 m from the apertures is used to observe the interference pattern produced by the apertures. Some orders are noted to be missing. How many bright fringes are observed when moving from the first missing order on one side to the first missing order on the opposite side?
A mobile communications company constructs two towers, with each of the antennas being 40.0 m apart. They decided to place a metal plate that is located 2.50 km from the antennas to be used as a screen. The plate and the antennas are parallel to each other. A surveyor walking along the location between the towers notices that constructive interference occurs every 6.0 m on the metal plate that acts as a screen. Determine what the frequency emitted by the antennas will be.