34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
Problem 33a
Light of wavelength 550 nm illuminates a double slit, and the interference pattern is observed on a screen behind the slit. The third maximum is measured to be 3.0 cm from the central maximum. The slits are then illuminated with light of wavelength 440 nm. How far is the fourth maximum from the central maximum?
