(III) Suppose the current in the coaxial cable of Problem 34, Fig. 28–45, is not uniformly distributed, but instead the current density j varies linearly with distance from the center: j₁ = C₁𝑅 for the inner conductor and j₂ = C₂𝑅 for the outer conductor. Each conductor still carries the same total current I₀ , in opposite directions. Determine the magnetic field in terms of I₀ in the same four regions of space as in Problem 34.