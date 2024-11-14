(III) A coaxial cable consists of a solid inner conductor of radius 𝑅₁ , surrounded by a concentric cylindrical tube of inner radius 𝑅₂ and outer radius 𝑅₃ (Fig. 28–45). The conductors carry equal and opposite currents I₀ distributed uniformly across their cross sections. Determine the magnetic field at a distance 𝑅 from the axis for: (a) 𝑅 < 𝑅₁ ; (b) 𝑅₁ < 𝑅 < 𝑅₂ ; (c) 𝑅₂ < 𝑅 < 𝑅₃ ; (d) 𝑅 > 𝑅₃ . (e) Let I₀ = 1.50 A, 𝑅₁ = 1.00 cm , 𝑅₂ = 2.00 cm , and 𝑅₃ = 2.50 cm Graph B from 𝑅 = 0 to 𝑅 = 3.00 cm.





<IMAGE>