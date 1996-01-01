Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

As a proton passes the origin, its velocity is 3.0×105m/s in the positive x direction. What is the direction of the magnetic field at the point (12.0cm, 5.0cm, 0.0cm)?

