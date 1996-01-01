Physics
29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges
Problem
A charged particle moving in a magnetic field has a force to the top of the page when it is moving toward the right and the field is into the page. Is this particle positive, negative or neutral?
A
Negative
B
Neutral
C
Positive
Show Answer
Next question
