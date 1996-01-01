The current in a wire varies with time according to the relationship I = 55 A - (0.65 A/s^2)t^2 . (a) How many coulombs of charge pass a cross section of the wire in the time interval between t = 0 and t = 8.0 s? (b) What constant current would transport the same charge in the same time interval?
