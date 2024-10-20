(II) A stiff wire 50.0 cm long is bent at a right angle in the middle. One section lies along the z axis and the other is along the line y = 2x in the xy plane. A current of 20.0 A flows in the wire—down the z axis and out the wire in the xy plane. The wire passes through a uniform magnetic field given by B (→ above B) = (0.285î ) T. Determine the magnitude and direction of the total force on the wire.