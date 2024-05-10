28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
Problem 27.3
(I) (a) What is the force per meter of length on a straight wire carrying a 7.40-A current when perpendicular to a 0.90-T uniform magnetic field? (b) What if the angle between the wire and field is 35.0°?
