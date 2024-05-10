28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
3:02 minutes
Problem 28.73
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A bolt of lightning strikes a metal flag pole, one end of which is anchored in the ground. Estimate the force the Earth’s magnetic field can exert on the flag pole while the lightning-induced current flows. See Example 25–10.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos