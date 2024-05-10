20. Heat and Temperature
(I) (a) How much power is radiated by a tungsten sphere (emissivity e = 0.35) of radius 19 cm at a temperature of 25°C? (b) If the sphere is enclosed in a room whose walls are kept at - 5 °C, what is the net flow rate of energy out of the sphere?
