(II) When a diver jumps into the ocean, water leaks into the gap region between the diver’s skin and her wetsuit, forming a water layer about 0.5 mm thick. Assuming the total surface area of the wetsuit covering the diver is about 1.0m² , and that ocean water enters the suit at 10°C and is warmed by the diver to skin temperature of 35°C, estimate how much energy (in units of candy bars = 300kcal ) is required by this heating process.