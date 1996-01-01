24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Capacitors
Problem 23h
One type of ink-jet printer, called an electrostatic ink-jet printer, forms the letters by using deflecting electrodes to steer charged ink drops up and down vertically as the ink jet sweeps horizontally across the page. The ink jet forms 30-μm-diameter drops of ink, charges them by spraying 800,000 electrons on the surface, and shoots them toward the page at a speed of 20 m/s . Along the way, the drops pass through two horizontal, parallel electrodes that are 6.0 mm long, 4.0 mm wide, and spaced 1.0 mm apart. The distance from the center of the electrodes to the paper is 2.0 cm. To form the tallest letters, which have a height of 6.0 mm, the drops need to be deflected upward (or downward) by 3.0 mm. What electric field strength is needed between the electrodes to achieve this deflection? Ink, which consists of dye particles suspended in alcohol, has a density of 800 kg/m^3 .
