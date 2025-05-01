When a hydrogen atom undergoes a transition from the n = 2 n = 2 to the n = 1 n = 1 level, a photon with λ = 122 λ=122 nm is emitted.

(a) If the atom is modeled as an electron in a one-­dimensional box, what is the width of the box in order for the n = 2 n = 2 to n = 1 n = 1 transi­tion to correspond to emission of a photon of this energy?

(b) For a box with the width calculated in part (a), what is the ground­ state energy? How does this correspond to the ground ­state energy of a hydrogen atom?