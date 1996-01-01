Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem 15g
Textbook Question

Threshold of Pain. You are investigating the report of a UFO landing in an isolated portion of New Mexico, and you encounter a strange object that is radiating sound waves uniformly in all directions. Assume that the sound comes from a point source and that you can ignore reflections. You are slowly walking toward the source. When you are 7.5 m from it, you measure its intensity to be 0.11 W/m^2. An intensity of 1.0 W/m^2 is often used as the “threshold of pain.” How much closer to the source can you move before the sound intensity reaches this threshold?

