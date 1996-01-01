A jet plane at takeoff can produce sound of intensity 10.0 W/m^2 at 30.0 m away. But you prefer the tranquil sound of normal conversation, which is 1.0 μW/m^2. Assume that the plane behaves like a point source of sound. (a) What is the closest dis-tance you should live from the airport runway to preserve your peace of mind? (b) What intensity from the jet does your friend experience if she lives twice as far from the runway as you do? (c) What power of sound does the jet produce at takeoff?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master What Is A Wave? with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford