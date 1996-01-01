18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
Problem 16d
A communications truck with a 44-cm-diameter dish receiver on the roof starts out 10 km from its base station. It drives directly away from the base station at 50 km/h for 1.0 h, keeping the receiver pointed at the base station. The base station antenna broadcasts continuously with 2.5 kW of power, radiated uniformly in all directions. How much electromagnetic energy does the truck's dish receive during that 1.0 h?
