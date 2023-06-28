INT A 1500 kg weather rocket accelerates upward at 10 m/s² . It explodes 2.0 s after liftoff and breaks into two fragments, one twice as massive as the other. Photos reveal that the lighter fragment traveled straight up and reached a maximum height of 530 m. What were the speed and direction of the heavier fragment just after the explosion?
