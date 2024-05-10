BIO Squids rely on jet propulsion to move around. A 1.50 kg squid (including the mass of water inside the squid) drifting at 0.40 m/s suddenly ejects 0.100 kg of water to get itself moving at 2.50 m/s . If drag is ignored over the small interval of time needed to expel the water (the impulse approximation), what is the water’s ejection speed relative to the squid?